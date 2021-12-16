Richmond’s Mayor hopeful for good economic news in 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, Richmond’s Mayor has his sights set on a new year and what that could mean for the capital city.

Stoney says Richmond is still re-emerging from the affects of the pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to 2022. I’m bullish. I’m confident that we will go from recovery to thriving,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

During his year-end interview, the mayor highlighted plans now in the works to redevelop City Center, and the business boom that could bring. That’s the area downtown which includes City Hall, the John Marshall Courts Building, and the Richmond Coliseum. Major changes are in store.

The mayor is also banking on development in the city’s diamond district, which includes 458 acres of undeveloped land around Scott’s Addition.

“We’ve also have endeavored to seek more economic development in our city. I look at the area around the Arthur Ashe boulevard and I-95 area as a perfect site for redevelopment. We will obviously have more news about that by the end of the year,” said Mayor Stoney.

Rising gun violence among the city’s youngest members is also an issue for the mayor. This year, the city put grant money toward an intervention program for middle schoolers.

“We’re going to focus on intervention at a young age and also prevention tactics as well,” said Mayor Stoney.

As for the battle over building a new George Wythe, the mayor says not everyone will get everything they want and the high school’s capacity will remain a sticking point.

“It’s my hope is that cooler heads will prevail and we come to a compromise to get this project on track and give our children what they deserve,” said Mayor Stoney.

The city is set to make a major economic announcement Friday. Details are limited but it could bring thousands of new jobs.

