Richmond-Henrico Health Districts expand access to at-home COVID tests

The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is expanding access to at-home COVID-19 tests, along with improving the turnaround time for when test results come back.(WLBT)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts is expanding access to at-home COVID-19 tests, along with improving the turnaround time for when test results come back.

RHHD will give at-home COVID tests at four COVID-19 vaccination hubs and in Resource Center satellite clinics in public housing communities.

The program supplements the other at-home tests being distributed by Richmond Public Libraries.

Separately from the tests, RHHD is offering test results from its testing events to be sent via text message. Individuals will be asked if they would like to receive their results via text or phone call at the testing events.

“We hope that the increased availability of at-home tests and quicker turnaround of testing results makes testing more accessible,” said Jessica Coughlin, Emergency Manager for RHHD. “Alongside vaccination, testing remains one of the critical tools at preventing spread of COVID-19.”

