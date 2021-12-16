Healthcare Pros
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith to resign.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP) is asking Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith to resign.

The request comes as the results from their member survey show a majority don’t have confidence in the chief’s ability to lead the department.

According to RCOP, 261 of its 328 members responded to the anonymous survey. When asked if they had confidence in Chief Smith, 96% of respondents said “no.”

In Thursday’s press conference, the coalition says if Chief Smith does not resign, they will ask Mayor Levar Stoney and Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders to make the decision.

RCOP claims officers have left and are considering leaving due to pay and the lack of ability to lead by Chief Smith.

