Proposed Virginia maps scale back majority Black districts

Legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia.
Legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia.
By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Proposed redistricting maps under consideration by the Virginia Supreme Court would constitute a significant reduction in the number of majority Black districts in the General Assembly.

The Virginia Supreme Court held a public hearing Wednesday to get feedback on maps submitted for new boundaries in Congress and the General Assembly.

The experts who drew the maps say Black voters can still elect candidates of their choice in the legislative districts by forming coalitions with other groups.

Others think that approach will only end up diluting Black representation.

