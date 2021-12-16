Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Police: Driver runs red light, crashes into Richmond school bus

Police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Richmond school bus Thursday morning. ...
Police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Richmond school bus Thursday morning. (FILE PHOTO)(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a driver ran a red light and crashed into a Richmond school bus Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Harrison and Broad Street around 8:15 a.m. for the crash.

Police say a man driving an SUV ran a red light and crashed into the Richmond Public Schools bus.

No children on the bus were injured.

The driver of the SUV, however, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after being cited for running the light.

