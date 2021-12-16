Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert Bumsted, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say the 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia.

Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced the cause and manner of deaths for the victims on Thursday. Officials had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test results before making final determinations.

The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who had attended the festival. The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Medical examiners said contributing factors in one man’s death were cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol, a form of alcohol.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tru Sherman and her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.
Missing Missouri girl believed to be in metro Richmond area with boyfriend
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Henrico police investigate juvenile-involved shooting
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

Latest News

There’s been a baby boom in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU!
11 Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU nurses welcome babies
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potter’s ex-chief: ‘I saw no violation’ of policy by officer
Extreme weather barreled through the Midwest on Wednesday, as Kentucky still reels in the...
'Unprecedented' storms slam US heartland
Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
$2T bill stalled, Senate Dems seem ready to move on for now