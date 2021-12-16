Northam budget proposal includes cultural, natural resource conservation investment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that his proposed budget includes several million dollars for cultural and natural resource conservation.

Northam is proposing that $10 million go to conserve historic and cultural sites that are important to Virginia’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color. Then, a one-time $12 million fund would be used for Tribal land re-acquisition.

“Protecting the historic landmarks of all people helps us tell a more inclusive and accurate story of the past,” said Northam. “All of Virginia’s history deserves to be told and this funding will make that happen.”

The $10 million would help protect schools, churches, cemeteries, burial sites, sacred Tribal sites and other historic sites in the state.

The Virginia Outdoors Foundation would get the $12 million to help Tribal Nations protect and acquire ancestral land.

“In 2021, Governor Northam’s budget provided a one-time appropriation for the Chickahominy Indian Tribe to acquire historic land called Peace Hill Mamanahunt. The outgoing budget provides the other Tribal Nations in Virginia with a similar opportunity to acquire and preserve ancestral lands of significance to ensure Tribes have a place to continue sacred traditions, share their stories and celebrate their rich history,” a release said.

