Northam budget proposal includes cultural, natural resource conservation investment

This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's...
This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Va. A bill that recently passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly aims to fix several issues with Virginia's unemployment system that were laid bare by the pandemic.(Steve Helber | (AP Photo/Steve Helber))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that his proposed budget includes several million dollars for cultural and natural resource conservation.

Northam is proposing that $10 million go to conserve historic and cultural sites that are important to Virginia’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color. Then, a one-time $12 million fund would be used for Tribal land re-acquisition.

“Protecting the historic landmarks of all people helps us tell a more inclusive and accurate story of the past,” said Northam. “All of Virginia’s history deserves to be told and this funding will make that happen.”

The $10 million would help protect schools, churches, cemeteries, burial sites, sacred Tribal sites and other historic sites in the state.

The Virginia Outdoors Foundation would get the $12 million to help Tribal Nations protect and acquire ancestral land.

“In 2021, Governor Northam’s budget provided a one-time appropriation for the Chickahominy Indian Tribe to acquire historic land called Peace Hill Mamanahunt. The outgoing budget provides the other Tribal Nations in Virginia with a similar opportunity to acquire and preserve ancestral lands of significance to ensure Tribes have a place to continue sacred traditions, share their stories and celebrate their rich history,” a release said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

