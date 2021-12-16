Healthcare Pros
New Kent Sheriff’s Office increasing presence at schools Friday due to social media threat

New Kent High School
New Kent High School(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is increasing its presence at the county’s schools on Friday due to a social media threat.

The sheriff’s office said it is aware of a video circulating on social media saying, “there will be school shootings in America” on Dec. 17.

The sheriff’s office is working with New Kent County Public Schools and has found no evidence to support the credibility of the vague threat.

The sheriff’s office will increase its presence at the schools on Friday as a precaution.

The community is asked to share any reports of threats with the sheriff’s office and not share vague information on social media.

Good Evening, the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a social media video that has been circulating which...

Posted by New Kent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

