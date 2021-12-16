New Kent Sheriff’s Office increasing presence at schools Friday due to social media threat

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is increasing its presence at the county’s schools on Friday due to a social media threat.

The sheriff’s office said it is aware of a video circulating on social media saying, “there will be school shootings in America” on Dec. 17.

The sheriff’s office is working with New Kent County Public Schools and has found no evidence to support the credibility of the vague threat.

The sheriff’s office will increase its presence at the schools on Friday as a precaution.

The community is asked to share any reports of threats with the sheriff’s office and not share vague information on social media.

