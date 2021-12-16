Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man was found shot to death on a sidewalk on Thursday.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street around 2:20 p.m.
At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
