Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man was found shot to death on a sidewalk on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street around 2:20 p.m.

At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

