Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns

Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in Henrico.

Troopers were called just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 to a crash at mile marker 21 on Interstate 295.

Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Spark was heading north when it ran off the road to the left and crossed the median into the southbound lanes.

The car then crossed the southbound lanes, went off the road and went into the wood line and overturned.

The driver, Jamie Hardway, 41, of Fredericksburg, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

