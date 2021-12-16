Louisa High School special education students become baristas for ‘Lion’s Brew Coffee’

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A group of special education students at Louisa High School is spreading holiday cheer in the form of a cup of coffee, delivering it right to teachers’ and administrators’ doors.

They call it the ‘Lion’s Brew,’ where students switch shifts every few days to figure out where their strengths and weaknesses lie.

“It is just a great way for them to really open up,” said Nikisha Diggs, instruction assistant at Louisa High School. “They figure out what they like - what they don’t like, what they want - what they don’t want.”

Students like Timothy Painter act as baristas for the moving café. Together with his classmates, they load up an old utility cart and go door-to-door, delivering their orders.

“It’s been good; all of the teachers have been nice,” Timothy said. “They usually give us compliments and say what a nice job we are doing.”

It has a practical reason as well. Timothy’s class is being taught life skills that are transferrable to a real workplace environment. Learning how to greet customers, record information, and follow directions are all beneficial skills that can be used in the future.

“I am very proud of these kids and what they have accomplished,” said John Schtick, special education teacher at Louisa High School. “Every single one of them is a joy to be around, and it’s just so much fun to see the growth in them.”

The Lion’s Brew is only expected to last for the holiday season, but Schtick said they are prepared to bring it around next year as well.

