Liberation Church seeking partnerships, donations to establish ‘one-stop’ outreach center for community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The pastor of Liberation Church is on a mission to develop a one-stop outreach for the community on its 14-acre campus, but partnerships and donations are needed to make it happen.

When board members of the Celebration Church and Outreach Ministry tapped Pastor Jay Patrick as the successor to its property off Midlothian Turnpike this year, it was the answer to Patrick’s prayers. Once located just 200 yards away from the sprawling campus, Patrick knew he could offer more resources to the community if he had more space. He said board members gifted the property at no cost giving him a chance to dream even bigger.

“It means everything,” Patrick said. “There comes a time where you have a great vision, a great plan, a great strategy, but you don’t have the resources, so Celebration was really generous.”

Liberation Church, now located at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, is equipped with everything from a fitness center, cafe, dance, and production studio to a full-scale laundromat and thrift store on-site. The resources are plenty, but Patrick is focused on expansion, hoping to meet more needs for the people of Central Virginia.

“What I typically see is a recidivism issue, meaning individuals get help, but it’s not holistic,” Patrick explained. “What happens is someone may get an apartment or housing, but they did not get all of the support they needed. So, those gaps eventually compound and ultimately lead a person back into homelessness, poverty, or back into a situation where they need help, all over again.”

While the idea to bring a one-stop outreach center to the campus is still in the beginning stages, Patrick and his team are seeking partnerships and donations to establish services that include: workforce development and job training, health care services, on-site veteran services, pro-bono legal support, Spanish-speaking services and more.

Patrick said his team had developed focus groups to pinpoint the community’s needs. They are also open to suggestions from the public, with a goal to have the center up and running in summer 2022.

Cida Miller is a frequent shopper at the church’s weekly food pantry, which serves at least 500 families. She is excited about what’s to come.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a blessing,” said Miller, who shops for other families in need. “One lady said she didn’t have bread for several days, and when I gave it to her, it looked like she hit the lottery.”

“We definitely need some funding to assist us with this, volunteers,” he said. “Maybe there’s a skillset, maybe you’ve served in healthcare or other areas, we would l; weto talk with you and see how your knowledge and experience can be a part of what we’re trying to do.”

If you would like to support the cause, you can donate and learn more online or text LCCONECT to 84576. The church also has a CashApp for direct donations at $liberationrva. No amount is too small.

