Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Virginians are receiving what could be their final child tax credit payment this week, but U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the payments during 2022.

Monthly payments of $300 per child were part of the coronavirus relief package that Congress approved earlier this year.

Democrats hope to extend the program, but the expanded child tax credit expires with the payments that went out Wednesday.

“That’s one of the many reasons I hope we do ‘Build Back Better’ and do it soon,” Kaine told reporters during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon, “because when January 15 comes I want folks to be able to receive that to help their children.”

Negotiations continue, but with no Republican support expected, the legislation will require the votes of every Democrat in the Senate to pass.

