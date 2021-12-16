Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Kaine hopes to extend expanded child tax credit

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Virginians are receiving what could be their final child tax credit payment this week, but U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to extend the payments during 2022.

Monthly payments of $300 per child were part of the coronavirus relief package that Congress approved earlier this year.

Democrats hope to extend the program, but the expanded child tax credit expires with the payments that went out Wednesday.

“That’s one of the many reasons I hope we do ‘Build Back Better’ and do it soon,” Kaine told reporters during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon, “because when January 15 comes I want folks to be able to receive that to help their children.”

Negotiations continue, but with no Republican support expected, the legislation will require the votes of every Democrat in the Senate to pass.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

Latest News

Wednesday, NBC 12 got a look inside a local processing plant that is working to get all of...
Henrico mail processing plant working to make sure holiday packages arrive on time
This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's...
Northam budget proposal includes cultural, natural resource conservation investment
Police lights
2 men fighting for life after being shot in Petersburg, police say
Legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia.
Proposed Virginia maps scale back majority Black districts
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns