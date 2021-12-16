Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Henrico police investigate juvenile-involved shooting

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they are investigating a juvenile-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Henrico police said it was a juvenile-involved shooting but did not say if the child was the victim.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Again, police would not confirm if the person in the hospital was a juvenile.

NBC12 is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

Latest News

Call 12 volunteers taking donations for the Red Cross.
$74,000 raised for Red Cross tornado relief during Call 12
A barn fire in Dinwiddie County killed nine baby cows on Tuesday night.
‘We’re still in shock’: 9 calves killed in Richlands Dairy Farm barn fire
Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Forest Hill Avenue and Melbourne Drive.
Improvement project on Forest Hill Avenue complete, residents and businesses relieved