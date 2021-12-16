Henrico police investigate juvenile-involved shooting

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they are investigating a juvenile-involved shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Henrico police said it was a juvenile-involved shooting but did not say if the child was the victim.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Again, police would not confirm if the person in the hospital was a juvenile.

NBC12 is working to learn more information.

