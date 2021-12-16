Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Henrico mail processing plant working to make sure holiday packages arrive on time

Wednesday, NBC 12 got a look inside a local processing plant that is working to get all of those packages on their way.((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By Brent Solomon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Christmas is just over a week away, and if you want that holiday package to make it to its destination on time, there’s no time to wait.

Friday is the deadline to get those first-class letters in the mail. Saturday is the deadline for items being sent via Priority Mail.

Wednesday, NBC12 got a look inside a local processing plant working on getting all of those packages on their way. The goal is to avoid delays, which many families saw nationwide last year. According to reports, postal employees were overwhelmed by the high demand during a pandemic.

At the mail processing plant in Eastern Henrico, the mail is sorted to 400 zip codes in Virginia. A few months ago, the facility obtained a new, super quick electronic mail processor that scans the label of each package, so you can track it and then separates each item to be grouped by location destination.

It wasn’t that easy before.

“We had to pick it up, scan it, and walk it into the container it went in,” employee Jennifer Szabo said.

With the help of the machine, the plant can process 40,000 more packages a day. That’s good news following a year of challenges nationwide that was evident this time last year.

”Every company, and we were no different, had challenges to their business,” postal service spokesperson Philip Bogenberger said.

Nationwide, employees were reportedly working countless overtime hours to keep up with an unprecedented demand, which led to delays.

This time around, “We’re on time nationwide. Nationwide, we’ve installed 112 new high-speed sorting machines,” Bogenberger said.

More people are on the job; 40,000 additional postal service employees were brought in nationwide ahead of Christmas. In Henrico, 300 extra temporary employees are helping get through the rush.

”We’ve invested in our workforce. We’ve invested in our people. We’ve invested in machines...It’s helping everybody stay on time, especially during the holidays,” Bogenberger said.

To put into perspective why the Henrico plant needed that extra help, consider this. It usually processes some 200,000 packages a day. During the holidays, it could see more than 400,000 packages come through in a day. With more people ordering online, the demand isn’t going anywhere soon.

