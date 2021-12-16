Governor Northam to present state budget proposals to lawmakers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Northam will present state budget proposals to lawmakers on Thursday, December 16th. Many of the proposals were revealed during Northam’s ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour.

The proposals are expected to deal with a variety of issues including tax policy, increased pay for law enforcement, and natural resource investments.

For tax policy, Northam announced he is proposing to eliminate the 1.5% state grocery tax. Currently, Virginians pay 2.5% tax with 1% going towards local government. The proposal would not eliminate the tax entirely, but would cut expenses going towards the general fund.

Northam’s proposal also includes one-time economic growth rebates. That’s $250 for individuals and $500 for married couples. In addition, Northam also wants to provide a tax break through the federal earned income tax credit.

As for increased pay, the governor proposed increasing pay for Virginia State Troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers.

The budget proposes that new state troopers will get a 7.7 percent pay raise and the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent. New deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will receive about a 20 percent pay increase.

City leaders are moving forward with a $100,000 study that would increase pay for police and fire by next summer. In the meantime, RCOP says the waiting game is putting public safety in jeopardy as Richmond officers resign in droves.

Governor Northam also announced that his proposed budget includes several million dollars for cultural and natural resource conservation.

Northam is proposing that $10 million go to conserve historic and cultural sites that are important to Virginia’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color. Then, a one-time $12 million fund would be used for Tribal land re-acquisition.

The $10 million would help protect schools, churches, cemeteries, burial sites, sacred Tribal sites and other historic sites in the state.

All of these proposed budget proposals will not be finalized until a new session starts in January 2022. Governor Northam will formally announce the proposals on December 16th and 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.