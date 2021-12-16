Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gov. Northam’s last budget proposal includes tax relief, pay raises

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt....
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, welcomes Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, right, and Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, not in photo, as he arrives to deliver his annual budget forecast to a joint session of the House and Senate budget committees at the Capitol Thursday Dec 16, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a $158 billion two-year state budget that would boost the state’s reserves, give teachers and other state workers pay raises, and institute a variety of tax cuts.

Many of the proposals were revealed during the Democrat’s ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour.

For tax policy, Northam is proposing to eliminate the 1.5% state grocery tax. Currently, Virginians pay 2.5% tax with 1% going towards local government. The proposal would not eliminate the tax entirely but would cut expenses going towards the general fund.

In addition, Northam also wants to provide a tax break through the federal earned income tax credit.

READ: Highlights of Governor Northam’s 2022-2024 Biennium Budget

As for increased pay, the governor proposed increasing pay for Virginia State Troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers. His plan also includes a 5 percent raise for teachers.

While Northam will leave office in January, his proposal for fiscal years 2022-2024 could serve as a starting point for negotiations at the General Assembly, which will be under split party control come January.

But there’s virtually no chance the version lawmakers will send to Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will hew exactly to what Northam is putting in.

The spending blueprint Northam outlined to lawmakers Thursday is possible thanks to record revenue growth that’s projected to continue growing.

Read the governor’s full remarks on the budget proposal here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery
Tru Sherman and her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.
Missing Missouri girl believed to be in metro Richmond area with boyfriend
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Henrico police investigate juvenile-involved shooting
Dale Comer
Va. man given record sentence for cockfighting operation; nearly 400 birds removed from property

Latest News

A proposed congressional and state legislative map of Virginia have been released, the map was...
Virginia Supreme Court hears comments on redistricted map
VCU has canceled its men’s basketball home game this Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols.
VCU men’s basketball home game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond
Busiest shipping week of the year
Race to Wrap: Holiday shipping deadlines you need to know