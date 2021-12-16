Healthcare Pros
FBI, Henrico police search for bank robber

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI Richmond Field Office and Henrico police are searching for the person who they say robbed two banks.

The first bank robbery happened on Dec. 4. Officials said the robber went into the SunTrust Bank along Parham Road and showed a note.

“The note demanded money and implied the subject was armed; unsuccessful, the subject fled the bank on foot,” a release said.

Two days later, on Dec. 6, investigators believe the same person went into the Wells Fargo Bank on West Broad Street. Officials said the robber showed another note demanding money before they ran on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044.

