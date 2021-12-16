Healthcare Pros
Circuit Court rules suspect in Lucia Bremer murder to be tried as adult

Lucia Whalen Bremer
Lucia Whalen Bremer(Henrico County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Circut Court has ruled that the suspect in the Lucia Bremer murder will be tried as an adult.

The decision comes after Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor filed an appeal of a juvenile court judge that denied the motion to charge the suspect as an adult.

Bremer was killed on March 26 while walking in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood with a friend. The suspect, a 14-year-old at the time, was charged with her murder and attempted murder of the other girl.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

