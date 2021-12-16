Healthcare Pros
Barn catches fire in Hanover County

Hanover fire crews were called to a barn fire in Beaverdam on Thursday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERDAM, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover fire crews were called to a barn fire in Beaverdam on Thursday morning.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 15000 block of Old Ridge Road for a tractor on fire inside of a barn.

Crews cleared the scene, and no people or animals were injured.

Officials said the fire was accidental.

