Barn catches fire in Hanover County
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERDAM, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover fire crews were called to a barn fire in Beaverdam on Thursday morning.
Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 15000 block of Old Ridge Road for a tractor on fire inside of a barn.
Crews cleared the scene, and no people or animals were injured.
Officials said the fire was accidental.
