Barn catches fire in Hanover County

BEAVERDAM, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover fire crews were called to a barn fire in Beaverdam on Thursday morning.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews responded to the 15000 block of Old Ridge Road for a tractor on fire inside of a barn.

Crews cleared the scene, and no people or animals were injured.

Officials said the fire was accidental.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews were dispatched at 8:54AM to the 15000 block of Old Ridge Road in Beaverdam, VA for a tractor on fire in a barn. The cause of the fire is accidental. Crews have cleared the scene and no injuries were reported. No animals were harmed as a result of the fire. pic.twitter.com/yUmEO5QTM2 — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) December 16, 2021

