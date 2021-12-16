Healthcare Pros
Advance Auto Parts teams with Goochland Sheriff’s Office for vehicle safety program

Advance Auto Logo
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Advance Auto Parts has teamed up with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office for a unique vehicle safety program.

Advance Auto gave the sheriff’s office $2,500 in gift cards so that when a driver is pulled over for an equipment violation, rather than issuing a citation, the sheriff’s office can give the driver a $25 gift card. The gift card can then be used to fix the broken equipment without getting the cost of a ticket.

“We are excited to announce this unique partnership between our field team in Manakin Sabot and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office,” said Mike Pappas, Advance’s vice president of operations.” For our roadways to be as safe as possible, all equipment on a vehicle must be working correctly. These gift cards will allow motorists pulled over with an equipment violation to come by their local Advance and get the right replacement part. The work that Goochland County Sheriff’s Office does in keeping our roads and community safe cannot be understated. We are grateful to be partnering with them and look forward to the impact this program will have on the community.”

Drivers can use the gift cards at Advance’s Manakin Sabot location, online or any other Advance location.

“The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is thrilled to launch this vehicle safety program in conjunction with Advance Auto Parts,” said Steven Creasey, Goochland County Sheriff. “To ensure that our roads are safe, it is imperative that a vehicle has all parts and equipment working properly. This program will play a major role in accomplishing that. Rather than issuing a citation, our officers will be able to provide motorists with a gift card to fix their equipment issues. With the winter months and holiday season upon us, this is a perfect time to launch this program in our community.”

