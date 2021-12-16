Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

$74,000 raised for Red Cross tornado relief during Call 12

Call 12 volunteers taking donations for the Red Cross.
Call 12 volunteers taking donations for the Red Cross.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to your generosity, $74,000 has been raised for the American Red Cross to help with tornado relief efforts.

Deadly tornadoes ripped across the Heartland last Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Red Cross volunteers manned the Call 12 lines for two days, taking your donations to help with recovery efforts.

Of the grand total, $20,000 of that came from Woodfin Oil, who generously did a $20,000 match during Tuesday’s Call 12.

Virginians with the Red Cross were sent to places, such as Mayfield, Kentucky, to help residents pick up the pieces.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Factory workers threatened with firing if they left before tornado, employees say

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Holiday Homes: Check out the house on Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville
Holiday Homes: Check out the house on Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville
Senior Connections
Senior Connections
"Brun" Whiskey & Cigar Lounge Opening in Fan District in February
"Brun", Whisky & Cigar Lounge Opening in Fan District in February