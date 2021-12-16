$74,000 raised for Red Cross tornado relief during Call 12

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to your generosity, $74,000 has been raised for the American Red Cross to help with tornado relief efforts.

Deadly tornadoes ripped across the Heartland last Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Red Cross volunteers manned the Call 12 lines for two days, taking your donations to help with recovery efforts.

Of the grand total, $20,000 of that came from Woodfin Oil, who generously did a $20,000 match during Tuesday’s Call 12.

Virginians with the Red Cross were sent to places, such as Mayfield, Kentucky, to help residents pick up the pieces.

