Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.
The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.(Source: Nine News/CNN)
By Nine News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVONPORT, Australia (Nine News/CNN) - Five children are dead and four are critically injured after they fell from a bouncy castle in Australia.

Tasmanian police said wind had lifted it 32 feet in the air.

Two girls and two boys are among the dead. The gender of the fifth child is not known.

Given their grade levels, they’re probably between ages 10 and 12.

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the deaths at Hillcrest Primary School “just shattering. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking. And young children on a fun day out with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart.”

Copyright 2021 Nine News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery
Tru Sherman and her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.
Missing Missouri girl believed to be in metro Richmond area with boyfriend
Dale Comer
Va. man given record sentence for cockfighting operation; nearly 400 birds removed from property
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Henrico police investigate juvenile-involved shooting

Latest News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed a tragedy in Australia caused by a bouncy...
'Unthinkably heartbreaking': Australian PM discusses bouncy castle deaths
Northam budget proposal
Gov. Northam to present state budget proposal to lawmakers
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritan builds wheelchair ramp for teen
A stranger offered to build a ramp for a teen in a wheelchair.
Good Samaritans build teen a wheelchair ramp