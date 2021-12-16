Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
4 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to stolen vehicle

Four adults and one juvenile were charged in connection to a stolen vehicle.
Four adults and one juvenile were charged in connection to a stolen vehicle.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Four adults and one juvenile were charged in connection to a stolen vehicle.

On Dec. 13, around 2:20 a.m., Hanover deputies were called to the 8200 block of Ferrill Court for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Once deputies got to the scene, they gave out the vehicle description to other deputies on patrol nearby.

A short time later, a deputy spotted the vehicle on Lee Davis Road.

There were four adults and a juvenile inside the vehicle, all from Virginia Beach.

The following people were charged in the case:

  • Chance Josiah Evans, 22. Charge: Grand Larceny (F)
  • Davione Charles Badgett, 23. Charge: Grand Larceny (F)
  • Jawan Taki Johnson, 19. Charge: Grand Larceny (F)
  • Tony Lamont Allen, Jr, 18. Charges: Grand Larceny (F), Entering/Setting Vehicle in Motion (M)
  • The juvenile was also charged with Grand Larceny (F)

All of the suspects were taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail.

“I am incredibly proud of the quick response and teamwork displayed by our deputies. Because of their teamwork and diligence, they were able to immediately recover a citizen’s property and arrest five criminals before they were able to victimize any more of our citizens,” said Sheriff Col. David R. Hines.

