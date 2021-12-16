2 men fighting for life after being shot in Petersburg, police say
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are fighting for their lives after being shot Wednesday night, police say.
Officers were called around 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 to West and Wythe streets for a shooting.
At the scene, police found two men who had been shot multiple times.
The two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
