2 men fighting for life after being shot in Petersburg, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Two men are fighting for their lives after being shot Wednesday night, police say.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 to West and Wythe streets for a shooting.

At the scene, police found two men who had been shot multiple times.

The two were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.