Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

11 Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU nurses welcome babies

There’s been a baby boom in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU!
There’s been a baby boom in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU!(Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s been a baby boom in the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU NICU!

Between March and August of this year, 11 NICU nurses welcome new babies into their families.

Caring for tiny preemies and critically ill newborns creates a bond among NICU nurses, which helped them even more with having so many people to share the experience with.

“This is my first baby, so I was able to ask questions and get wonderful recommendations for so many baby items like breast pumps, doulas, bottles and so much more! And now with everyone delivered, we try to get together for ‘mom group’ every once in a while, and we all know we can ask even the silliest questions to each other,” said Megan Spataro. Her daughter, Carmen, is 4 months old.

Something else they had to navigate during their pregnancies was deciding when to get vaccinated.

“I received my first dose of Pfizer on January 6, 2021. What a day to celebrate! I was 11 weeks pregnant and so scared, but I knew I had made the best decision for me and my baby,” said Genevieve Tehovnik. Her daughter Lorelai is 4 months old.

Now, all new moms are back to work in the NICU, either part-time or full-time, but ready to celebrate the holidays with their newest addition.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tru Sherman and her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.
Missing Missouri girl believed to be in metro Richmond area with boyfriend
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Regal Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Henrico police investigate juvenile-involved shooting
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

Latest News

BBQ
Birmie's Fixins: Southern BBQ with a Northern twist
Call 12 volunteers taking donations for the Red Cross.
$74,000 raised for Red Cross tornado relief during Call 12
Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Holiday Homes: Check out the house on Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville
Holiday Homes: Check out the house on Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville