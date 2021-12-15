Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and a little warmer than normal
VERY Warm stretch tomorrow through Saturday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances stay low for a while, with WARM weather hitting tomorrow-Saturday.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 210%)
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
