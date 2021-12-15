Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and a little warmer than normal

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances stay low for a while, with WARM weather hitting tomorrow-Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 210%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.