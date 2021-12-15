Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny and a little warmer than normal

VERY Warm stretch tomorrow through Saturday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chances stay low for a while, with WARM weather hitting tomorrow-Saturday.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. Record is 75 set back in 2006. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 210%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Factory workers threatened with firing if they left before tornado, employees say

Latest News

7-day
Forecast: Big warm up into the weekend
Forecast: Big warm up into the weekend
Forecast: Big warm up into the weekend
7-day
Temperatures continue to trend above average
7-day forecast
Temperatures continue to trend above average