Va. man given record sentence for cockfighting operation; nearly 400 birds removed from property

PAGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man was handed the state and nation’s largest sentencing in connection to a cockfighting operation police busted at his home.

Dale Comer will spend five years in jail and pay more than $29,000 in fees after being convicted on 47 charges.

His sentence could have been longer, but 86 years were suspended.

A cockfighting yard, hens, roosters and traces of meth were found at his Page County home.

Officials said 355 birds were removed from the property.

“Animal fighting of any kind is a heinous activity that puts innocent animals in dangerous, many times life-threatening, situations,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “I created my Animal Law Unit to help put a stop to animal cruelty and fighting in the Commonwealth and I am incredibly proud of their success over the past six years. I hope this strong sentence will send a message to anyone who plans to participate in cockfighting that it will not be tolerated in Virginia.”

Comer has also been banned from owning animals of any kind for the rest of his life.

