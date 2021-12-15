Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘That’s someone’s mother, father...’: Virginia surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 deaths

FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts are uncertain how far the virus out of China will spread and how bad the crisis will get, yet stock markets are rallying as if they’re not expecting more than a modest hit to the global economy. (CDC via AP, File)(AP)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia passed a grim milestone overnight as the state department of health reported more than 15,000 people in the Commonwealth have died from COVID-19.

It is a staggering number, but state health leaders said it is essential to continue to talk about prevention measures as the pandemic throws more curveballs.

Over 3,100 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated

“The best thing we can do to really slow that down is make sure to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Dr. Brandy Darby, a Veterinary Epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

According to data published Wednesday morning by VDH, roughly 66% of Virginians are fully vaccinated at this point, but it’s been a work in progress.

“Everybody loved him; they did,” said Deborah Vuturo. “They would say your dad is so great.”

In April of last year, Vuturo lost her father, Robert Accomando, to COVID-19. Accomando was one of 5,000 Virginians who died in 2020 before a vaccine was available.

2021 has not been kind either. Since Jan. 1, more than 10,000 Virginians have died from COVID-19.

However, there could be several possible factors for the increase:

  • Restrictions were in place in 2020 for a period of time
  • The vaccine wasn’t widely available until late spring
  • Several new variants emerged in 2021, including the Delta - which some studies have shown to be more severe than others

“It’s important that we all remember that every one of those numbers; they’re not a number on a dashboard, that is someone’s mother, father, uncle, sister brother,” Darby said.

Wife of GRTC COVID-19 victim urges riders to follow health guidelines

NBC12 has covered the stories of these men and women. Whether that be the smiling face behind the wheel of a GRTC bus like John Thrower or Syvie Robertson, a 51-year-old Hopewell nurse who spent the last months of her life caring for COVID-19 patients before contracting the coronavirus herself.

“We will miss her. We will always love her,” said Robertson’s mother, Mona Terry.

However, Virginia (15,025 deaths) has fared better than some surrounding states, according to CDC data published on Dec.13.

  • Pennsylvania: 34,618
  • New Jersey: 28,589
  • Delaware: 2,218
  • Maryland: 11,255
  • West Virginia: 5,107
  • North Carolina: 19,010
  • South Carolina: 14,405

However, in Virginia, VDH acknowledged breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated Virginians. Of those vaccinated, .02% have died. That low percentage is another reason health leaders continue to push for vaccinations.

“So we don’t have to keep seeing these deaths,” Darby said. “I think we’d all want to keep our loved ones around for as long as we can.”

For more information on vaccination status and deaths in Virginia, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Factory workers threatened with firing if they left before tornado, employees say

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine.
1 year later, progress still to be made with vaccine distribution in Virginia
Virginia has now reached over 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing...
Over 3,100 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated
Kassi Thomas and her daughter Ava are surprised with a Christmas Parade from their neighborhood...
4-year-old cancer patient celebrated with Christmas parade
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron