State historical marker to be dedicated in Essex County

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state historical marker recalling the lynching of an African American man will be dedicated this weekend.

The marker recalls the lynching of Thomas Washington who allegedly attempted to assault the young daughter of a prominent white citizen in 1896.

Washington was lynched on March 23, 1986, and his body was discovered hanging from a tree about an eighth of a mile from where the marker is now located.

Washington’s relatives later buried him near the tree where he was lynched, and he was the only documented lynching in the county according to the marker. No one was ever charged with the killing

A public dedication ceremony will be held on Dec. 18 at 11:00 a.m. at 31438 Tidewater Trail, adjacent to the Essex County Fire Station in Center Cross. The Essex County branch of the NAACP, Individisble Essex, The Group That Shall Remain Nameless and the Middle Peninsula African-American Genealogical and Historical Society will be hosting the event.

Parking will be provided for attendees at The Angel Visit Baptist Church located at 29566 Tidewater Trail in Dunnsville, and a free shuttle to the marker site will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The marker was approved for manufacture and installation earlier this year by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

