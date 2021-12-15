Healthcare Pros
Some Verizon Wireless customers having difficulty with 911 calls

(ky3)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Some areas of Virginia report customers of Verizon Wireless are having difficulty calling 911.

Amherst County is urging people to use landlines to call 911 if possible.

Appomattox County says until further notice, Verizon customers should use a landline or other cell service provider, or text to 911 or call emergency dispatch at 434-352-8241.

The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services advices using a landline or other cellphone service, or text to 911, or call 434-847-1602.

