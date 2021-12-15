Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Santa visits UVA Health’s NICU

By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Catalaya Carter took her first picture with Santa Claus on Dec. 15, in part of St. Nick’s annual tradition at UVA Health.

“We wanted to offer the ability for our families who have a sick child to have some meaning at the holidays and unfortunately, over time, we’ve discovered that there were some babies that will be the only picture they’ve ever had,” Santa Claus said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus took pictures with the babies to help spread some holiday cheer to families who loved ones are celebrating their first Christmas away from home.

“It’s not the ideal time to be in a hospital to have a sick baby that you can’t have with family at home so we as a staff trying to make it as homey as possible and as real as possible,” Mrs. Claus said.

A smile from Santa helps each family through tough times.

“Her getting to experience some things for Christmas is awesome,” Catalaya’s mom Lindsay Carter said. “We thank them [UVA Health] a lot.”

Those smiles also go a long way for hospital staff who continue to work hard during the pandemic.

“This is also a very big staff you know morale booster because all staff we all been talking about it I think since November,” Mrs. Claus said.

For Santa, getting away from the North Pole for a few minutes to share the holiday spirit, is time well spent.

“Anything I could do as as a physician who’s caring for the babies and the families brings great meaning to me personally,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

Latest News

Wednesday, NBC 12 got a look inside a local processing plant that is working to get all of...
Henrico mail processing plant working to make sure holiday packages arrive on time
This Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo shows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at the Governor's...
Northam budget proposal includes cultural, natural resource conservation investment
Police lights
2 men fighting for life after being shot in Petersburg, police say
Legislators react as new laws take effect in Virginia.
Proposed Virginia maps scale back majority Black districts
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Man dies after vehicle crashes into wood line, overturns