Salem students get creative with homemade Christmas decor

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at the Learning and Behavioral Specialists, LLC are getting in the Christmas spirit!

A parent told WDBJ7 about their elaborate outdoor display. The schoolhouse transformed into a gingerbread house, with hand-painted candy-themed decorations.

This is the first time the school has worked on this creation, and owner Wendy Wall said it’s been an exciting treat for students to be back together in person for the holidays.

She works daily with children who need extra help in the classroom due to learning disabilities, dyslexia, speech, language, and attention disorders.

”It was a really neat way to let them be creative and get in that holiday spirit and bring some cheer to not just the people that come here but also others in the community,” said Wall.

If you’d like to see the display for yourself, you can find it off Apperson Drive in Salem.

