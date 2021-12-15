Healthcare Pros
RRHA lease enforcement freeze ends in December

The moratorium, which ends Dec. 31, only applies to non-payment of rent.
The moratorium, which ends Dec. 31, only applies to non-payment of rent.(wwbt/nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s self-imposed lease enforcement freeze will come to an end at the end of the year.

RRHA said there are options for families who still owe. Families can apply for rent relief, enter into repayment agreements or use services to get back on track.

To apply for rent relief, click here.

