RRHA lease enforcement freeze ends in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s self-imposed lease enforcement freeze will come to an end at the end of the year.

The moratorium, which ends Dec. 31, only applies to non-payment of rent.

RRHA's Lease Enforcement freeze ends Dec. 31, 2021. For public housing families that still owe, there remains assistance available in the form of rent relief, repayment agreements and services to get back on track. https://t.co/mQTrBaT7Vw pic.twitter.com/fqIhGrfw81 — RRHA (@VibrantRRHA) December 14, 2021

RRHA said there are options for families who still owe. Families can apply for rent relief, enter into repayment agreements or use services to get back on track.

To apply for rent relief, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.