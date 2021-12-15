RPS holds first River City Middle School Rezoning Committee meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Public Schools will be holding its first meeting regarding the status of River City Middle School.

The Rezoning Committee will hold their meeting virtually on Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m.

RPS says the school, which opened last year, is already at capacity and will become overcrowded in the coming years. So now they are looking at moving some students to Boushall and Lucille Brown.

To watch the meeting, click here.

