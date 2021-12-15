Healthcare Pros
RPS holds first River City Middle School Rezoning Committee meeting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Public Schools will be holding its first meeting regarding the status of River City Middle School.

The Rezoning Committee will hold their meeting virtually on Dec. 16 at 6:00 p.m.

RPS says the school, which opened last year, is already at capacity and will become overcrowded in the coming years. So now they are looking at moving some students to Boushall and Lucille Brown.

To watch the meeting, click here.

