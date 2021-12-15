RPD searches for persons on interest in armed robbery, carjacking

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for persons of interest in an armed robbery and carjacking that happened in November.

Officers were called shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 29 to the 2200 block of West Grace Street.

The victim told police that people came up to her and took personal items, including her vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

