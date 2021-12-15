Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Virginia woman killed in gas station armed robbery

Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an...
Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an attempted robbery at a gas station.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Police say a 65-year-old Virginia woman was shot and killed during what was described as an attempted robbery at a gas station.

According to a news release, Virginia Beach police said officers responded to a report late Monday afternoon of a person with gunshot wounds.

When the officers arrived, they located the gunshot victim, and despite immediate medical attention, the victim died of their wounds.

The victim was identified as Annie May Smith of Virginia Beach.

Police found a gray Lexus occupied by two men which had been reported stolen.

The news release said the men were related to the crime but didn’t provide details.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time

Latest News

Homeless kids in need of winter gear
Homeless kids in need of winter gear
Cafeteria manager creates special menu for child with chronic disorder
Cafeteria manager creates special menu for child with chronic disorder
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
‘Grow up, stop tearing other people’s property up’: Police search for suspects involved in...
‘Grow up, stop tearing other people’s property up’: Police search for suspects involved in vandalism
Behind the scenes of the Salvation Army Bell Ringers
Behind the scenes of the Salvation Army Bell Ringers