Police: Virginia teenager fatally shot outside high school

Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot outside a Virginia high school following a basketball...
Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot outside a Virginia high school following a basketball game.(wafb)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police say a teenage boy was fatally shot outside a Virginia high school following a basketball game.

The Newport News Police Department says the shooting happened Tuesday night after an altercation in the Menchville High School parking lot.

Officers performed first aid and CPR on the teenager, but he died at the scene.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the school’s gym was filled for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader between Menchville and Woodside High School. Wednesday classes are canceled at both schools.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting and haven’t yet released information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

