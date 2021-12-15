Police search for person accused of robbing store with 2 handguns
Published: Dec. 15, 2021
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for the person accused of robbing a store with two handguns.
On the morning of Dec. 14, police said the robber went into a business in the 1500 block of Darbytown Road.
“The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while armed with two handguns,” a release said.
The person then ran away on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hernandez at 804-501-5259 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
