Police search for person accused of robbing store with 2 handguns

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for the person accused of robbing a store with two handguns.

On the morning of Dec. 14, police said the robber went into a business in the 1500 block of Darbytown Road.

“The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while armed with two handguns,” a release said.

The person then ran away on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hernandez at 804-501-5259 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

