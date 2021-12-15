Plans for memorial service honoring former Gov. Linwood Holton announced

Healthcare Pros
Former Virginia Governor Linwood Holton died earlier this year. He was 98 years old.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the plans for a memorial service honoring former Governor A. Linwood Holton happening on Sunday.

The service starts at 2 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond.

The service will be live streamed, and a reception will follow at the John Marshall.

In lieu of flowers, it is asked that gifts be made to the Linwood Holton Elementary School or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

“The family requests that only fully vaccinated people attend the service in person, especially as a kindness to elderly and other more vulnerable guests. Anyone who is unable to be vaccinated or who may be feeling unwell is invited to watch the service via live stream,” a release said.

Masks will be required at both events unless eating or drinking.

