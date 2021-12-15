Healthcare Pros
Over 3,100 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated

Virginia has now reached over 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing positivity rate continues to rise.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has now reached over 15,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing positivity rate continues to rise.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,006,245 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 3,135 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,025 deaths. In the past 24 hours, 33 more people died.

Currently, there are 1,401 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate remained at 8.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,832 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 95,039 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,796,084 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 43,085 cases, 1,247 hospitalizations, 587 deaths
  • Henrico: 37,457 cases, 1,279 hospitalizations, 740 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,897 cases, 975 hospitalizations, 378 deaths
  • Hanover: 13,111 cases, 387 hospitalizations, 202 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,236 cases, 202 hospitalizations, 107 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,293 cases, 78 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

