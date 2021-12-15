Healthcare Pros
Missing Missouri girl believed to be in metro Richmond area with boyfriend

Tru Sherman and her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.
Tru Sherman and her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing girl from Missouri who is believed to be in the metro Richmond area.

On Dec. 14, deputies were called about an abandoned vehicle on Washington Highway in Doswell.

Deputies found that the vehicle was associated with Tru Sherman, a juvenile that was reported missing from Stone County, Missouri.

Officials believe she is still in the metro Richmond area.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said he is also with her boyfriend, Mark Edwin Gary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

