Feed More provides tips on how to help food insecure neighbors this holiday season

Feed More says approximately 21,980 additional Central Virginia residents are experiencing...
Feed More says approximately 21,980 additional Central Virginia residents are experiencing hunger in 2021 - with 7,250 of those being children.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Everyone deserves to enjoy a wholesome meal with loved ones - especially during the holiday season, and Feed More is giving Richmonders insight on how they can help food-insecure neighbors this holiday season.

Feed More says approximately 21,980 additional Central Virginia residents are experiencing hunger in 2021 - with 7,250 of those being children.

Here are some ways you can help:

  • Feed More’s Community Donation Door: Located at 1601 Rhoadmiller Street is now excepting donations Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The community is encouraged to donate nonperishable food items like canned soup, veggies, pasta, sauces, peanut butter, and breakfast items, like cereal and oatmeal.
  • Meals on Wheels: Delivery drivers are needed as Feed More prepares to return to daily meal deliveries in early 2022. To learn more information, or to fill out a volunteer application, click here.
  • Donate: Feed More says every dollar received helps provide four meals to those in need. To donate, click here.

Here are some reminders regarding Feed More’s holiday hours:

  • The Feed More Community Donation Door will close at noon on Dec. 23 and Dec. 20. The Community Donation Door will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

