Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Chesterfield County launches online survey as development of new zoning ordinance progresses

Chesterfield Planning launched the online survey to help prioritize uses for new zoning...
Chesterfield Planning launched the online survey to help prioritize uses for new zoning measures to be considered during the project,(Chesterfield County Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is looking for input from residents and businesses about the county’s ongoing Zoning Ordinance Modernization project.

Chesterfield Planning launched the online survey to help prioritize uses for new zoning measures to be considered during the project, and the survey is designed to help the public weigh in on possible zoning changes being proposed within the ZOMod project.

The ZOMod initiative launched in January 2021. For more information about ZOMod, and an overview of the existing ordinance, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Factory workers threatened with firing if they left before tornado, employees say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
The marker recalls the lynching of Thomas Washington who allegedly attempted to assault the...
State historical marker to be dedicated in Essex County
Students at Crozet Elementary School are combining books and music to put on creative...
CES students combining books with music to show life lessons
Virginia has now reached over 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing...
Over 3,100 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated