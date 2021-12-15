Chesterfield County launches online survey as development of new zoning ordinance progresses

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is looking for input from residents and businesses about the county’s ongoing Zoning Ordinance Modernization project.

Chesterfield Planning launched the online survey to help prioritize uses for new zoning measures to be considered during the project, and the survey is designed to help the public weigh in on possible zoning changes being proposed within the ZOMod project.

The ZOMod initiative launched in January 2021. For more information about ZOMod, and an overview of the existing ordinance, click here.

