Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CES students combining books with music to show life lessons

Students at Crozet Elementary School are combining books and music to put on creative...
Students at Crozet Elementary School are combining books and music to put on creative performances.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are combining books and music to put on creative performances.

Fourth graders created costumes, sound effects, and props to go along with their performance of The Giving Tree. The project is sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization through a grant awarded to teachers each year.

“Ms. Brown comes up with creative ideas every year to really engage the students in the arts and her music along with Ms. Caplan our art teacher,” PTO President Shannan Lovelace said.

“I learned that you don’t have to have everything you want, you work with what you get,” fourth grader Cash Barlow said.

Lovelace says the board loves giving back to the students and teachers.

The PTO sends teachers an email inviting them to apply for the grants at the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time
At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to...
Gov. Northam proposes four changes to Virginia tax policy
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Factory workers threatened with firing if they left before tornado, employees say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
Chesterfield Planning launched the online survey to help prioritize uses for new zoning...
Chesterfield County launches online survey as development of new zoning ordinance progresses
The marker recalls the lynching of Thomas Washington who allegedly attempted to assault the...
State historical marker to be dedicated in Essex County
Virginia has now reached over 15,000 deaths since the pandemic began, and the 7-day testing...
Over 3,100 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate remains elevated