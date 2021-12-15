Boil water advisory lifted for multiple Prince George Co. neighborhoods

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A boil water advisory has been lifted for multiple neighborhoods in Prince George County.

According to county officials, while conducting maintenance, the Appomattox River Water Authority isolated the Prince George County Central water system.

During that time, there was a disruption to service that caused a loss in water pressure. The work was completed, and water service was restored.

Due to the significant loss in pressure, the Virginia Department of Health required a boil water advisory to be issued for impacted areas.

Residents in the following neighborhoods and areas are now clear to drink the water:

Temple Avenue businesses

River Road

Puddledock Area

Jefferson Point Apartments

Baileys Ridge Apartments

Independence Place Apartments

Branchester Lakes

Brickhouse Landing, Baxter Ridge

Birchett Estates

Manchester Mills

Rolling Meadows

The Meadows

Commonwealth Acres

Lee Acres

Bull Hill Road

Route 460 (County Drive) homes and businesses

JEJ Moore middle school

Clements Junior HS

Prince George HS

LL Beazley ES

Walton ES

Courthouse Road

Allin Road

County Government complex

Tinsley Charter

Laurel Spring Road

Southpoint Business Park

To ensure the water is safe to drink, sampling and other measures were taken over a two-day time span. All samples have passed, allowing the advisory to be lifted.

