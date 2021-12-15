Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Boil water advisory lifted for multiple Prince George Co. neighborhoods

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory
By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A boil water advisory has been lifted for multiple neighborhoods in Prince George County.

According to county officials, while conducting maintenance, the Appomattox River Water Authority isolated the Prince George County Central water system.

During that time, there was a disruption to service that caused a loss in water pressure. The work was completed, and water service was restored.

Due to the significant loss in pressure, the Virginia Department of Health required a boil water advisory to be issued for impacted areas.

Residents in the following neighborhoods and areas are now clear to drink the water:

  • Temple Avenue businesses
  • River Road
  • Puddledock Area
  • Jefferson Point Apartments
  • Baileys Ridge Apartments
  • Independence Place Apartments
  • Branchester Lakes
  • Brickhouse Landing, Baxter Ridge
  • Birchett Estates
  • Manchester Mills
  • Rolling Meadows
  • The Meadows
  • Commonwealth Acres
  • Lee Acres
  • Bull Hill Road
  • Route 460 (County Drive) homes and businesses
  • JEJ Moore middle school
  • Clements Junior HS
  • Prince George HS
  • LL Beazley ES
  • Walton ES
  • Courthouse Road
  • Allin Road
  • County Government complex
  • Tinsley Charter
  • Laurel Spring Road
  • Southpoint Business Park

To ensure the water is safe to drink, sampling and other measures were taken over a two-day time span. All samples have passed, allowing the advisory to be lifted.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

In a press conference Thursday, The Richmond Coalition of Police asked Richmond Police Chief...
Richmond Coalition of Police asks Chief Smith to resign
Police lights
Man found shot to death on Richmond sidewalk
A threat of violence sweeping the country has caught the attention of schools and law...
News to Know for Dec. 17: TikTok school threats; Richmond gun violence; Another warm December day
Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a box truck and two other vehicles on...
Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-95 in Richmond
According to the West Virginia Fusion Center, at this time, there are no known threats or...
Increased law enforcement presence at some Central Va. schools Friday following TikTok threat

Latest News

A six-story multi-purpose building will be constructed on site for employee amenities, along...
CoStar Group expanding campus, adding 2,000 jobs to Richmond location
CoStar Group expansion in Richmond
Investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to...
Police in Virginia arrest ‘shopping cart killer,’ believe there may be other victims
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule