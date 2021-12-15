Healthcare Pros
Boil water advisory issued for multiple Prince George Co. neighborhoods

By Hannah Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A boil water advisory is in effect for multiple neighborhoods in Prince George County.

According to county officials, while conducting maintenance, the Appomattox River Water Authority isolated the Prince George County Central water system.

During that time, there was a disruption to service that caused a loss in water pressure. The work was completed, and water service was restored.

Due to the significant loss in pressure, the Virginia Department of Health requires that boil water advisory be issued for impacted areas.

Residents need to boil water in the following neighborhoods and areas:

  • Temple Avenue businesses
  • River Road
  • Puddledock Area
  • Jefferson Point Apartments
  • Baileys Ridge Apartments
  • Independence Place Apartments
  • Branchester Lakes
  • Brickhouse Landing, Baxter Ridge
  • Birchett Estates
  • Manchester Mills
  • Rolling Meadows
  • The Meadows
  • Commonwealth Acres
  • Lee Acres
  • Bull Hill Road
  • Route 460 (County Drive) homes and businesses
  • JEJ Moore middle school
  • Clements Junior HS
  • Prince George HS
  • LL Beazley ES
  • Walton ES
  • Courthouse Road
  • Allin Road
  • County Government complex
  • Tinsley Charter
  • Laurel Spring Road
  • Southpoint Business Park

To ensure the water is safe to drink, sampling and other measures must be taken over a two-day time span. The corrective measures are expected to be done Friday afternoon. The county will lift the advisory when officials determine it to be safe.

