72-year-old woman to receive bachelor’s degree in nursing from VSU

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - A 72-year-old nurse in Amelia County will receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from Virginia State University on Saturday.

Sonia Jackson is an inaugural graduate of the university’s first fully online nursing program.

The part-time program, which got approval in 2019, is for working Registered Nurses with a diploma or associate degree in nursing looking to achieve a higher degree.

Jackson received her nursing diploma from Petersburg General Hospital. She has retired twice but works as a school nurse in Amelia County.

“Nursing is a lifelong learning experience, so this has always been a goal of mine. My children are all college graduates, so I decided it’s my turn,” said Jackson. “My husband is an alumnus of Virginia State University, and my grandmother went to Virginia State, so I know the value of a VSU education.”

Jackson will be one of the 311 university graduates recognized during commencement on Dec. 18.

