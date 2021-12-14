Healthcare Pros
UVA professor explains ransomware attacks

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The IT branch of Virginia’s legislature has been hit by a ransomware attack.

Ransomware is malicious content that locks you out of your computer. The hackers will demand payment for a key to unlock the computer system.

Angela Orebaugh, a computer science professor with the University of Virginia, says targets like government bodies provide more value to hackers.

“The attackers are often choosing targets that are critical to our daily operation, critical to society such as, as we’ve seen, hospitals, gas pipelines, and government operations,” Orebaugh said.

The attack reportedly began Sunday, December 12.

Orebaugh says information stolen from these attacks have high value on the dark web.

