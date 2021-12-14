Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

USDA approves Virginia’s plan for hemp production

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plan to regulate hemp production.(hemp)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plan to regulate hemp production.

With the approval, VDACS will be the primary hemp production regulator in the state.

“Beginning January 1, 2022, the production of hemp throughout the U.S. must comply with the 2018 federal Farm Bill’s hemp provisions and USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program regulations. Additionally, state departments of agriculture with USDA-approved plans, like VDACS, must regulate hemp production in accordance with the 2018 federal Farm Bill’s hemp provisions and USDA’s Domestic Hemp Production Program regulations,” a release said.

If the federal government gives new flexibility, VDACS will consider program modifications.

New changes include:

  • Requiring each applicant for an Industrial Hemp Grower Registration to submit a criminal history report to VDACS,
  • Requiring all registered Industrial Hemp Growers to test the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration of their hemp lots 30 days before each hemp lot is harvested by utilizing private sampling agents and testing laboratories. Exceptions may be available to institutions of higher education researchers and certain growers producing fiber hemp under a contract with an industrial hemp fiber processing facility,
  • Requiring registered Industrial Hemp Growers to report certain crop information to USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond police released the identity of a Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple...
Police identify Chesterfield man killed after being shot multiple times
Chesterfield Police is investigating a deadly "domestic-related" shooting on Barkbridge Road.
Police identify 2 people killed in Chesterfield County triple shooting
Police officers were called to the 3100 block of Lawson Street around 8:45 a.m. for the report...
Investigation underway after man found dead in Richmond alley
The break happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glen Gary Drive and flooded the road.
Water main break floods Henrico road
Derek Short, 47, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography for the second...
Mechanicsville man charged with child pornography possession for 2nd time

Latest News

School leaders say they’d love to see more than the two student resource officers that are...
Hopewell student arrested for bringing gun to school
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Final monthly child tax credit goes out Wednesday
Money
New applications suspended for Chesterfield Emergency Rental Assistance
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
‘Grow up, stop tearing other people’s property up’: Police search for suspects involved in vandalism